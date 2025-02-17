Unnerving Tremors: Delhi Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Delhi and surrounding areas early Monday morning, causing strong tremors but no immediate damage or injury. Residents rushed out of buildings in panic, while authorities urged calm and readiness for aftershocks. The quake's epicenter was at Jheel Park, Dhaula Kuan.
- Country:
- India
Early Monday morning, residents of Delhi and adjoining regions awoke to strong tremors following a 4.0 magnitude earthquake. Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of structural damage or injury.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message to the nation, emphasized calmness and adherence to safety protocols, warning citizenry of possible aftershocks. He assured that authorities remained vigilant, monitoring the evolving situation.
The National Center for Seismology pinpointed the epicenter at Jheel Park, Dhaula Kuan, with a focal depth of five kilometers. Shallow earthquakes often result in more pronounced effects, and residents of high-rise buildings quickly evacuated upon sensing the tremors, while local police reassured the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
