Siwan Shakes: Bihar Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Siwan district in Bihar early Monday morning. The tremors, felt across surrounding areas, were recorded at a depth of 10 km. Fortunately, officials reported no damage or casualties. The event prompted residents to evacuate buildings as a safety measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a startling event, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolted several areas in Bihar, specifically impacting the Siwan district on Monday morning.

The National Center for Seismology noted the tremor's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, striking at precisely 8:02 am IST.

Residents in Siwan and surrounding districts experienced the tremors, causing temporary panic. However, Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit confirmed to PTI that there were no reported damages or casualties due to the seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

