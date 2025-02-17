Siwan Shakes: Bihar Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Siwan district in Bihar early Monday morning. The tremors, felt across surrounding areas, were recorded at a depth of 10 km. Fortunately, officials reported no damage or casualties. The event prompted residents to evacuate buildings as a safety measure.
17-02-2025
In a startling event, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolted several areas in Bihar, specifically impacting the Siwan district on Monday morning.
The National Center for Seismology noted the tremor's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, striking at precisely 8:02 am IST.
Residents in Siwan and surrounding districts experienced the tremors, causing temporary panic. However, Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit confirmed to PTI that there were no reported damages or casualties due to the seismic activity.
