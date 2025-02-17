Thane Civic Action: Demolition of Illegally Constructed Buildings Underway

In a significant move, a civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district is set to demolish 51 buildings erected using forged documents. This crackdown follows a court directive targeting illegal structures within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, according to an official statement released on Monday.

An inquiry, prompted by complaints of developer irregularities, led to a verification drive revealing 65 residential and commercial structures in Kalyan-Dombivli were built on falsified documents. It was found that 57 of these unauthorized structures fall under the KDMC's jurisdiction, with the civic body already having demolished six of these buildings.

This demolition initiative is expected to impact around 9,000 residents in the area. The KDMC's action underscores the ongoing struggle against unlawful construction activities, as authorities aim to restore legal compliance in urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)