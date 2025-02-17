Kerala's Comprehensive Township Project Tackles Landslide Aftermath
The Kerala government has established a coordination committee to oversee the implementation of township projects for landslide victims in Wayanad. The committee, consisting of senior government officials, will manage project planning, financial oversight, and progress monitoring to ensure a smooth and transparent implementation.
In response to the landslides that affected Wayanad district last year, the Kerala government has undertaken an ambitious township project for the affected individuals. Chaired by the Chief Secretary, a newly established coordination committee will spearhead this initiative, overseeing all aspects from execution to evaluation.
Key responsibilities of the committee include finalizing project scope, determining implementation methods, and advising on policy decisions. The financial elements will be meticulously supervised, and the committee will ensure that all stakeholders, including senior IAS officers, work cohesively.
The project aims to provide a sustainable living environment with essential amenities, implemented across selected plantation estates. The effort is a comprehensive response to address the devastation caused by the landslides, ultimately seeking to rebuild and fortify the community.
