Kerala's Comprehensive Township Project Tackles Landslide Aftermath

In response to the landslides that affected Wayanad district last year, the Kerala government has undertaken an ambitious township project for the affected individuals. Chaired by the Chief Secretary, a newly established coordination committee will spearhead this initiative, overseeing all aspects from execution to evaluation.

Key responsibilities of the committee include finalizing project scope, determining implementation methods, and advising on policy decisions. The financial elements will be meticulously supervised, and the committee will ensure that all stakeholders, including senior IAS officers, work cohesively.

The project aims to provide a sustainable living environment with essential amenities, implemented across selected plantation estates. The effort is a comprehensive response to address the devastation caused by the landslides, ultimately seeking to rebuild and fortify the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)