Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Salt Lake Building

A devastating fire in West Bengal's Salt Lake claimed the life of 48-year-old Debarshi Ganguly. The blaze broke out late Monday night, prompting the deployment of two fire tenders. While Ganguly was trapped inside, his wife and daughter escaped unharmed. Allegations of delayed service response surfaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Salt Lake Building
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man tragically lost his life when a fire erupted in a residential building in West Bengal's Salt Lake area, an official reported on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred late Monday night in DA Block, prompted the deployment of two fire tenders to control the inferno.

The victim, identified as Debarshi Ganguly, was discovered deceased in a second-floor room. Officials suspect he may have been trapped as the flames took hold. Meanwhile, his wife and five-year-old daughter managed to escape when the fire broke out, seeking help from neighbors and alerting the fire brigade.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. However, the deceased's family and neighbors have accused the fire brigade of a delayed response, possibly contributing to Ganguly's death. Fire and Emergency Services have refuted these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025