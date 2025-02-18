Tragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Salt Lake Building

A 48-year-old man tragically lost his life when a fire erupted in a residential building in West Bengal's Salt Lake area, an official reported on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred late Monday night in DA Block, prompted the deployment of two fire tenders to control the inferno.

The victim, identified as Debarshi Ganguly, was discovered deceased in a second-floor room. Officials suspect he may have been trapped as the flames took hold. Meanwhile, his wife and five-year-old daughter managed to escape when the fire broke out, seeking help from neighbors and alerting the fire brigade.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. However, the deceased's family and neighbors have accused the fire brigade of a delayed response, possibly contributing to Ganguly's death. Fire and Emergency Services have refuted these claims.

