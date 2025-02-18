Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste: Trial Disposal Set to Begin in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has greenlit the trial disposal of hazardous chemical waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory, a remnant of the infamous 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy that claimed over 5,000 lives.

The incineration, scheduled in three phases, starting February 27, will take place at the Pithampur area of Dhar district. Each phase will incinerate 10 tons of waste, beginning at 135 kilograms per hour and potentially increasing to 270 kilograms per hour in subsequent phases.

Despite significant local opposition, state authorities have pledged public awareness efforts. Results from the trial will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board to determine future handling of the remaining 337 tons of waste. A compliance report is due by March 27.

