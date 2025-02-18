Left Menu

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste: Trial Disposal Set to Begin in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted a trial run for the disposal of chemical waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in three phases starting February 27. The incineration, opposed by locals, will occur at the Pithampur facility. Results will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:43 IST
Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste: Trial Disposal Set to Begin in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has greenlit the trial disposal of hazardous chemical waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory, a remnant of the infamous 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy that claimed over 5,000 lives.

The incineration, scheduled in three phases, starting February 27, will take place at the Pithampur area of Dhar district. Each phase will incinerate 10 tons of waste, beginning at 135 kilograms per hour and potentially increasing to 270 kilograms per hour in subsequent phases.

Despite significant local opposition, state authorities have pledged public awareness efforts. Results from the trial will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board to determine future handling of the remaining 337 tons of waste. A compliance report is due by March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025