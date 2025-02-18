Revolutionizing Urban Development: The NAKSHA Drone Project

In a major step towards urban modernization, the NAKSHA pilot project was launched nationwide from Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. This initiative, leveraging drone technology to conduct precise land surveys, aims to mitigate land disputes and enhance urban planning efficiency, according to CM Mohan Yadav.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced the project alongside Yadav, emphasizing the pivotal role of accurate land records in fostering public trust and economic growth. Covering 152 urban local bodies across 26 states and 3 Union Territories, the program seeks to systematically document land ownership, improving fairness and security.

The initiative promises significant advancements in land governance. Leveraging advanced geospatial intelligence, the project endeavors to create a transparent ecosystem, reducing disputes and fostering economic growth. Stakeholders like ARAHAS are keen to support this transformation, underscoring the potential for smarter urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)