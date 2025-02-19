Left Menu

Gujarat: Pioneering Green Hydrogen and AI Innovation

Gujarat is set to become India's 'national hub' for green hydrogen production, targeting 30 lakh tons annually. Governor Acharya Devvrat highlighted the state's renewable energy achievements, including solar, wind, and AI advancements. A Renewable Energy Park and AI Center of Excellence are fostering economic and technological growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:49 IST
Gujarat: Pioneering Green Hydrogen and AI Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gujarat is poised to lead the nation in green hydrogen production, Governor Acharya Devvrat announced at the state legislative assembly. Set against the backdrop of the Budget session, Devvrat emphasized Gujarat's renewable energy-driven ambitions with an annual green hydrogen output target of 30 lakh tons.

The governor praised the state's renewable energy resources, particularly its solar and wind power capabilities. He elaborated on initiatives like leasing government land for hydrogen production using solar and wind energy. The ambition extends with plans to establish a Renewable Energy Park spanning nearly 1.99 lakh hectares.

Gujarat continues to make strides in AI innovation, with initiatives like the AI Center of Excellence at GIFT City. Collaborating with NASSCOM and Microsoft, the center aims to drive AI adoption across sectors. These efforts mark Gujarat's commitment to both green energy and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025