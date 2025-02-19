Gujarat: Pioneering Green Hydrogen and AI Innovation

Gujarat is poised to lead the nation in green hydrogen production, Governor Acharya Devvrat announced at the state legislative assembly. Set against the backdrop of the Budget session, Devvrat emphasized Gujarat's renewable energy-driven ambitions with an annual green hydrogen output target of 30 lakh tons.

The governor praised the state's renewable energy resources, particularly its solar and wind power capabilities. He elaborated on initiatives like leasing government land for hydrogen production using solar and wind energy. The ambition extends with plans to establish a Renewable Energy Park spanning nearly 1.99 lakh hectares.

Gujarat continues to make strides in AI innovation, with initiatives like the AI Center of Excellence at GIFT City. Collaborating with NASSCOM and Microsoft, the center aims to drive AI adoption across sectors. These efforts mark Gujarat's commitment to both green energy and technological advancement.

