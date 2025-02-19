Inferno at Sector 54: Fire Ravages Labourers' Housing

A horrific fire engulfed a two-storey building for labourers in Sector 54 on Wednesday. The emergency, triggered by a fan's short circuit, led to over 10 fire engines being deployed to tackle the blaze.

While the flames ravaged around 40 rooms, thankfully, no casualties were reported as most residents were at work during the incident. The rooms, primarily consisting of personal belongings, were entirely gutted.

Fire Officer Rameshwar Dyal reported that the fire started around 5:50 p.m. in a temporary structure near a Tulip builder's project. Efforts to control the blaze lasted over an hour, with fire engines responding from various stations including Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, and Sector 37.

(With inputs from agencies.)