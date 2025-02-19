Mystery Object in Polish Forest Sparks SpaceX Speculation
Poland's space agency, POLSA, is investigating an unidentified object found near Poznan, possibly debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. A second similar object was discovered in a nearby forest. The objects are under scrutiny while authorities maintain contact with SpaceX for further verification.
Poland's space agency, POLSA, is scrutinizing a mysterious object discovered near Poznan to determine if it originates from a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX, according to a spokesperson.
Another similar object was located in a forest, with both sites under inspection as authorities work closely with SpaceX for clarification.
The Polish state is on high alert for potential danger due to regional conflicts and a prior missile incident, prompting a precautionary chemical inspection at the discoveries.
