Mystery Object in Polish Forest Sparks SpaceX Speculation

Poland's space agency, POLSA, is scrutinizing a mysterious object discovered near Poznan to determine if it originates from a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX, according to a spokesperson.

Another similar object was located in a forest, with both sites under inspection as authorities work closely with SpaceX for clarification.

The Polish state is on high alert for potential danger due to regional conflicts and a prior missile incident, prompting a precautionary chemical inspection at the discoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)