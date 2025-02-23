Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Intensify in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

A rescue operation is underway in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project, where eight workers are trapped 14 km deep in a tunnel after its roof collapsed. Teams face challenges due to silt and debris, and communication with the trapped individuals is yet to be established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:38 IST
Rescue Efforts Intensify in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A desperate rescue mission is unfolding in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project following the collapse of a tunnel roof that trapped eight workers underground. The site, located 14 km inside the tunnel, presents a significant challenge for rescuers due to silt and debris obstructing their progress.

Multiple teams, including NDRF units from Hyderabad and Vijayawada, alongside army and SDRF personnel, have been deployed in the operation. The rescue team has reached the point with the tunnel boring machine but is struggling to advance further due to heavy siltation.

Efforts are being made to restore communication with the trapped individuals, but the situation is complicated by damage to equipment and waterlogging inside the tunnel. Dewatering and de-silting are critical priorities, with additional measures being taken to accelerate these processes and facilitate the removal of debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025