Rescue Efforts Intensify in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

A desperate rescue mission is unfolding in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project following the collapse of a tunnel roof that trapped eight workers underground. The site, located 14 km inside the tunnel, presents a significant challenge for rescuers due to silt and debris obstructing their progress.

Multiple teams, including NDRF units from Hyderabad and Vijayawada, alongside army and SDRF personnel, have been deployed in the operation. The rescue team has reached the point with the tunnel boring machine but is struggling to advance further due to heavy siltation.

Efforts are being made to restore communication with the trapped individuals, but the situation is complicated by damage to equipment and waterlogging inside the tunnel. Dewatering and de-silting are critical priorities, with additional measures being taken to accelerate these processes and facilitate the removal of debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)