Innovative Strategies Urged for Protection of Endangered Wildlife in Pir Panjal

Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, emphasized innovative conservation methods for endangered species in the Pir Panjal area. He highlighted the importance of biodiversity balance, involving local communities, and evaluating activities that threaten wildlife habitats, amid climate change concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent visit to Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, called for innovative conservation approaches for rare species in the Pir Panjal region.

Rana's call follows the discover of several endangered species, including the Brandt's Hedgehog and the critically endangered Pangolin, in the area.

He emphasized the critical need for balancing human development with wildlife conservation and urged local communities to aid in protecting these unique habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

