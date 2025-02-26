Whale Rescue Operation: A Dramatic Release in the Baltic
A team of Polish rescuers and wildlife experts successfully freed a stranded whale entangled in fishing nets near a Baltic Sea resort. The operation, led by WWF Poland, was executed carefully to avoid harming the whale, which later swam back into the open sea.
A dramatic rescue unfolded near a popular Baltic Sea resort in Poland as teams of sea rescuers and wildlife experts successfully liberated a whale trapped in fishing nets. The operation, conducted by WWF Poland, lasted about an hour.
Despite the stress of the situation, the highly skilled team managed the delicate task of untangling the nets from the whale by using boathooks on long poles instead of knives, ensuring the animal's safety.
These remarkable efforts were aimed at guiding the whale back to its native habitat, the Atlantic Ocean, as the Baltic Sea is not a suitable environment for such creatures.
