Avalanche Strikes Uttarakhand: Rescue Operations Underway for Stranded Workers
A total of 41 BRO labourers were trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand. While 16 were rescued, efforts are ongoing to save the rest. The avalanche occurred between the Mana and Badrinath locations amid challenging weather conditions, mobilizing multiple rescue teams.
An avalanche at high altitude buried 41 BRO labourers near the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand, leaving multiple teams battling to rescue them amidst challenging conditions.
The snowslide initially trapped 57 workers, of which 16 have been safely rescued. Teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, were deployed to the remote area to expedite rescue operations.
The sudden weather event coincided with an avalanche warning issued by the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, emphasizing the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters.
