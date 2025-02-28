Swift Rescue Operation Saves Lives in Mumbai High-Rise Fire

In a tense morning operation, over 50 individuals were rescued from a fire in a high-rise building in Mumbai's Byculla area. The fire erupted precisely at 10.45 am on the 42nd floor of one of the twin Salette 27 towers, officials reported.

The swift response from the Fire Brigade, Mumbai's BEST utility, police, and other emergency services thwarted what could have been a disastrous inferno. With the blaze confined to a 2,500-square-foot room, the fire-fighting systems worked effectively to control the flames, according to the fire brigade official.

The successful rescue effort showcased both human bravery and the efficiency of building safety systems, as relieved residents were safely evacuated without injury. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, highlighting the critical importance of fire preparedness in high-rise buildings.

