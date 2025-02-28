Revival of Amrapali Projects: NBCC's Milestone Achievements Amid Stalled Challenges

The Supreme Court was informed that the NBCC has met significant milestones in the Amrapali project revival efforts, completing around 25,000 flats and facilitating the sale of over 6,000 units.

Attorney General R Venkataramani highlighted to Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma that Rs 3,177 crore has been raised, with more than 4,700 units sold for Rs 2,617 crore and Rs 1,012 crore realized from defaulter units' sales.

The report details efforts to refund homebuyers and complete project-related infrastructure. Despite some challenges, significant headway is made with NOCs and possession letters, while new sales strategies for unreleased inventory continue.

