Heroic School Bus Driver Averts Disaster in Cleveland Blaze

In a dramatic incident in Cleveland Heights, a school bus driver successfully evacuated 15 students before their bus was consumed by flames. The quick response averted potential injuries as the fire broke out Thursday morning in a residential area.

Witnesses described hearing a 'big boom' when the blaze erupted, with black smoke billowing from the vehicle. The school district revealed the fire seemingly ignited behind a rear wheel, although the cause is still under investigation. Firefighters swiftly controlled and extinguished the flames.

Superintendent Liz Kirby commended the driver's swift action, attributing the effective evacuation to routine bus drills. Despite having recently passed its annual inspection, the district re-evaluated all buses from 'an abundance of caution.'

(With inputs from agencies.)