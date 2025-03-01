Left Menu

Heroic School Bus Driver Averts Disaster in Cleveland Blaze

A school bus driver managed to safely evacuate 15 students moments before their vehicle was engulfed in flames in a residential area of Cleveland Heights. The fire, which no injuries were reported from, started behind a rear wheel, and its cause is under investigation.

Heroic School Bus Driver Averts Disaster in Cleveland Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic incident in Cleveland Heights, a school bus driver successfully evacuated 15 students before their bus was consumed by flames. The quick response averted potential injuries as the fire broke out Thursday morning in a residential area.

Witnesses described hearing a 'big boom' when the blaze erupted, with black smoke billowing from the vehicle. The school district revealed the fire seemingly ignited behind a rear wheel, although the cause is still under investigation. Firefighters swiftly controlled and extinguished the flames.

Superintendent Liz Kirby commended the driver's swift action, attributing the effective evacuation to routine bus drills. Despite having recently passed its annual inspection, the district re-evaluated all buses from 'an abundance of caution.'

