Uttar Pradesh Ensures Clean Waters at Maha Kumbh Amid Pollution Concerns

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has categorically refuted claims regarding pollution at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. Addressing officials from the Indian Institute of Management and the Indian Postal Service in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized that extensive water quality monitoring revealed that the river remained within safe limits throughout the event.

The chief minister responded to the concerns raised by UNESCO and other groups about the environmental impact of the massive event, highlighting the preventive measures taken by his government. "In 2013, the Prime Minister of Mauritius refrained from taking a dip due to pollution. We ensured such an incident did not reoccur," Adityanath stated, emphasizing the efforts to stop sewage and industrial waste from contaminating the Ganga and Yamuna.

Adityanath detailed the initiatives taken in Kanpur, a major pollution point, where untreated sewage and toxic tannery effluents were controlled through CCTV monitoring and treatment plants. Independent labs were invited to verify the water quality, revealing consistently safe Biological Oxygen Demand and Dissolved Oxygen levels. Despite certain groups' attempts to spread misinformation, the CPCB eventually acknowledged the accuracy of these findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)