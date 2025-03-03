Dramatic Rescue and Surgery: The Story of a Bonnet Macaque in Thane

A bonnet macaque in labor was dramatically rescued from a residential area in Thane city on Monday, according to an official from the forest department.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) teamed up with the forest department to save the struggling macaque. Once rescued, she was swiftly taken for urgent medical intervention.

RAWW's Pawan Sharma, also a wildlife warden, stated that the macaque had fallen unconscious. Sadly, the baby was deformed and already dead within the womb, necessitating a surgical C-section. The macaque is now under critical observation by veterinarians and rehabilitators.

