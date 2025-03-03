Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue and Surgery: The Story of a Bonnet Macaque in Thane

A pregnant bonnet macaque in Thane was rescued and underwent emergency surgery after falling unconscious during labor. The RAWW team, in collaboration with the forest department, performed a c-section to remove a deformed and deceased baby, currently monitoring the monkey’s recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:57 IST
  • India

A bonnet macaque in labor was dramatically rescued from a residential area in Thane city on Monday, according to an official from the forest department.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) teamed up with the forest department to save the struggling macaque. Once rescued, she was swiftly taken for urgent medical intervention.

RAWW's Pawan Sharma, also a wildlife warden, stated that the macaque had fallen unconscious. Sadly, the baby was deformed and already dead within the womb, necessitating a surgical C-section. The macaque is now under critical observation by veterinarians and rehabilitators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

