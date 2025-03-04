Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strong Action Against Ansal Group Fraud

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated filing FIRs against the Ansal Group due to fraudulent practices impacting homebuyers. Amidst insolvency proceedings initiated by NCLAT, Adityanath assured all aggrieved buyers their interests would be safeguarded, emphasizing the need for strict legal measures and sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:34 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strong Action Against Ansal Group Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the registration of FIRs against the Ansal Group, citing their fraudulent activities against homebuyers, as articulated in an official statement. This action follows the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company.

During a review meeting, Adityanath highlighted that such deceptive practices would not be tolerated and instructed officials to implement strong legal action. Additionally, he urged the establishment of a committee involving the Lucknow Development Authority and impacted buyers to ensure compelling evidence is presented in court, facilitating strict accountability for the Ansal Group.

Moreover, Adityanath reviewed the Housing and Urban Planning Department's progress, urging expedited actions in pending cases and seamless execution of projects like Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra's metro systems. He emphasized sustainable urban planning, quality construction, and coordinated land acquisition, outlining a vision for a one-trillion-dollar economy with extensive developmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025