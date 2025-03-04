CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strong Action Against Ansal Group Fraud

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the registration of FIRs against the Ansal Group, citing their fraudulent activities against homebuyers, as articulated in an official statement. This action follows the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company.

During a review meeting, Adityanath highlighted that such deceptive practices would not be tolerated and instructed officials to implement strong legal action. Additionally, he urged the establishment of a committee involving the Lucknow Development Authority and impacted buyers to ensure compelling evidence is presented in court, facilitating strict accountability for the Ansal Group.

Moreover, Adityanath reviewed the Housing and Urban Planning Department's progress, urging expedited actions in pending cases and seamless execution of projects like Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra's metro systems. He emphasized sustainable urban planning, quality construction, and coordinated land acquisition, outlining a vision for a one-trillion-dollar economy with extensive developmental initiatives.

