Forced Out Overnight: Usmanpur Residents in Crisis Amid Eviction Drive
In Delhi's Usmanpur area, residents face eviction with just a day's notice as part of a Yamuna beautification project. Struggling families, like Pushpa Devi's and Pinky Kashyap's, recount challenges of displacement, urging the government for more time and support. Heavy police presence anticipated during the drive.
An anti-encroachment drive scheduled for Tuesday in Delhi's Usmanpur area has caused upheaval among residents, who received just one day's notice to vacate their homes. This initiative is part of the Yamuna beautification project.
Residents, including Pushpa Devi, who has lived there for 40 years, express distress over losing homes that hold decades of memories and are critical for survival. Many, like Pushpa, urge the government to allow them more time to find employment and shelter.
Amidst fears of displacement, a senior police officer announced significant law enforcement deployment, with over 1,500 officers and paramilitary personnel on-site to maintain order during the scheduled eviction.
