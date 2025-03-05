Left Menu

Nature's Fury: Powerful Storms Sweep Across the US

Powerful storms have wreaked havoc across the US, causing fatalities, damaging infrastructure, and leading to power outages for hundreds of thousands. The storm system continues to threaten communities with severe weather, including tornado warnings and blizzard conditions across several states, while impacting air travel nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deadly storms have swept across the United States, claiming at least two lives in Mississippi and causing significant damage in Oklahoma. This storm system continues to threaten regions from the central to eastern parts of the country with severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings in both North and South Carolina and has reported tornado activity in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Meanwhile, a separate Pacific storm is forecasted to bring rain and mountain snow to the western US.

The storms have led to widespread power outages impacting over 200,000 customers in Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama. Additionally, the weather has disrupted air travel, with nearly 500 flight cancellations nationwide, further complicating travel for many Americans.

