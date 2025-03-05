Nature's Fury: Powerful Storms Sweep Across the US

Deadly storms have swept across the United States, claiming at least two lives in Mississippi and causing significant damage in Oklahoma. This storm system continues to threaten regions from the central to eastern parts of the country with severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings in both North and South Carolina and has reported tornado activity in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Meanwhile, a separate Pacific storm is forecasted to bring rain and mountain snow to the western US.

The storms have led to widespread power outages impacting over 200,000 customers in Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama. Additionally, the weather has disrupted air travel, with nearly 500 flight cancellations nationwide, further complicating travel for many Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)