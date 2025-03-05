Left Menu

Meteorite-like dense objects fall in Beed village, sample taken for study

Two meteorite-like objects fell in a village in Maharashtras Beed district following which a sample was collected for research, an official said on Wednesday. The dense objects were found in the Khalwat Nimgaon village of Wadvani tehsil on Tuesday.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:48 IST
Two meteorite-like objects fell in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district following which a sample was collected for research, an official said on Wednesday. The dense objects were found in the Khalwat Nimgaon village of Wadvani tehsil on Tuesday. One of them pierced through the tin roof of farmer Bhikaji Ambhore's house and landed inside, he said. The other rock-like material fell on a nearby farm. "The tehsil office wrote to us for an inspection and accordingly, we went to the spot. We have taken a sample for further study. The object is quite dense and weighs around 280 grams," said Dr Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Aundhkar said they would study the material and submit a report to the Beed district collector.

