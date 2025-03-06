Govt committed to expediting redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai: Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday told the legislative assembly that the government was committed to expediting redevelopment of old, dilapidated and cessed buildings by removing impediments and roadblocks through discussions with the stakeholders.

Shinde, who handles the housing portfolio, assured the House that a meeting with elected representatives will be organised to discuss ways to remove the hurdles coming in the way of redevelopment of such buildings.

He was responding to a debate on the calling attention notice submitted by Congress MLA Amin Patel.

He said when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the concerned authority declares a building as dangerous, the building owner is given the first chance for its redevelopment.

''But if he does not give a proposal in six months, the occupants or the housing society is given a chance. If no proposal is submitted within six months, then that building is acquired through the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board and the redevelopment process can begin,'' he said.

The board has given notices to 854 buildings, of which the owners of 67 structures have submitted redevelopment proposals. Of the 67, no objection certificates (NOCs) have been given to 30 owners, Shinde said.

He said the government will unveil its new housing policy in which affordable houses will be made available.

''We will ensure that those citizens who have shifted out of Mumbai because of the pending redevelopment projects come back to the city and will expedite the housing projects and ensure common people get their rightful homes,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)