Haryana: Infrastructure Boost Sparks Economic Growth

Haryana's government is heavily investing in both road and railway infrastructure to drive economic development. Significant projects include the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line, an elevated railway in Kurukshetra, and a domestic airport in Hisar. These initiatives aim to boost the state's GSDP to $1 trillion by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:15 IST
Haryana reports significant strides in infrastructure development, with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya highlighting efforts to bolster road and railway links. During the Haryana assembly's budget session, he emphasized how such improvements attract industries and enhance state economies.

Key infrastructure projects include the newly opened Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line and an elevated railway line in Kurukshetra. Additionally, the Haryana Airports Development Corporation Ltd is advancing aviation infrastructure, with an upcoming airport in Hisar.

Economically, Haryana aims to increase its GSDP to $1 trillion by 2047, driven by diverse projects such as the development of industrial townships and a global city in Gurugram. Meanwhile, electrification of the state's transport sector and expansion of domestic flights are on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

