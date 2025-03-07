Revolutionary Sensor from IIT Bombay Detects Toxic Metals in Water

A groundbreaking collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Monash University has led to the development of an innovative sensor aimed at identifying toxic metals in water effectively and economically. The sensor, crafted using a copper-based metal-organic framework (MOF), promises a significant advance in environmental safety.

Heavy metal pollution in water presents dire risks, especially given these substances' toxic and bio-accumulative properties. Illnesses arising from exposure include damage to skin, bones, and vital organs, with children being particularly vulnerable. Hence, the new copper-tetra carboxyphenyl porphyrin (Cu-TCPP) sensor is crucial for mitigating these health hazards.

In comparative tests, the sensor verified its precision against existing market solutions, efficiently detecting trace amounts of lead, cadmium, and mercury in various water samples. Notably, this device simplifies the detection process while maintaining competition with advanced DNA-based sensors, positioning it as a top choice for safeguarding public health.

