Revolutionary Sensor from IIT Bombay Detects Toxic Metals in Water

Researchers from IIT Bombay, in partnership with an Australian university, have developed a copper-based sensor to identify toxic metals in water efficiently. This innovation addresses heavy metal pollution, a significant threat to both environmental and public health, by using a metal-organic framework to detect trace amounts of harmful ions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:49 IST
  • India

A groundbreaking collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Monash University has led to the development of an innovative sensor aimed at identifying toxic metals in water effectively and economically. The sensor, crafted using a copper-based metal-organic framework (MOF), promises a significant advance in environmental safety.

Heavy metal pollution in water presents dire risks, especially given these substances' toxic and bio-accumulative properties. Illnesses arising from exposure include damage to skin, bones, and vital organs, with children being particularly vulnerable. Hence, the new copper-tetra carboxyphenyl porphyrin (Cu-TCPP) sensor is crucial for mitigating these health hazards.

In comparative tests, the sensor verified its precision against existing market solutions, efficiently detecting trace amounts of lead, cadmium, and mercury in various water samples. Notably, this device simplifies the detection process while maintaining competition with advanced DNA-based sensors, positioning it as a top choice for safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

