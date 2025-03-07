Blaze Contained at Wagle Estate Dump Site

A fire broke out at the Wagle Estate garbage dumping site in Thane on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to a civic official.

The blaze began near CP Talao at around 4:30 pm and was successfully controlled by 7:15 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Three fire engines and water tankers were deployed to the scene along with personnel from the Fire Brigade, Regional Disaster Management Cell, and Thane Disaster Response Force. A probe is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, according to Tadvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)