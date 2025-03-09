Tragedy in Pasto: Deadly Landslide Strikes Colombia

In southwest Colombia, heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide, claiming the life of at least one individual and leaving three people unaccounted for, officials reported on Saturday.

The landslide swept away the victim and his vehicle in the town of Pasto, according to Nicolás Toro, the local mayor, who provided an account to El Contraste Noticias.

Prior to the discovery of the victim's body on Saturday, the National Risk Management Unit reported that four individuals were missing, with 38 successfully rescued, affecting over 200 people and damaging 65 homes. Efforts are underway to clear the roads and resume water services in the tourist area near La Cocha lagoon.

