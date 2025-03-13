Left Menu

Yamuna's Troubled Waters: Pollution Crisis in Delhi

A parliamentary report highlights the severe pollution in the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna River, noting that the water body is almost unable to sustain life. Despite infrastructure improvements, pollution levels remain high, with encroachments and lack of adequate water flow exacerbating the problem.

Updated: 13-03-2025 12:21 IST
The Yamuna River's pollution crisis in the Delhi stretch has reached alarming levels, according to a parliamentary report. Out of 33 monitored sites, only sites in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh met water quality standards, while none of Delhi's sites complied, reflecting a critical environmental issue.

The report emphasizes the ineffective coordination among stakeholders, leading to continuous pollution despite the installation of sewage treatment plants. The encroachment along the Yamuna floodplains and inadequate environmental water flow further contribute to the deteriorating river health.

The Committee has urged immediate action to address these concerns, advocating for enhanced pollution control measures, regulated dredging of toxic sludge, and expansion of non-polluting crematoriums to relieve the river of its ecological burdens.

