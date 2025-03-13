Inferno Engulfs Jaipur Warehouse: A Tale of Courage and Quick Action

An enormous fire engulfed a warehouse in Jaipur on Thursday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

According to police, 24 fire tenders were deployed to combat the flames, which took seven hours to extinguish. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Authorities evacuated nearby residents and cut off power supply as a precaution. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Murlipura Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Kuril.

(With inputs from agencies.)