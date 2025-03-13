Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Jaipur Warehouse: A Tale of Courage and Quick Action

A massive fire erupted in a Jaipur warehouse, requiring 24 fire tenders to extinguish it. No injuries were reported, but residents nearby were evacuated and power was cut. The fire was controlled after seven hours, though the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An enormous fire engulfed a warehouse in Jaipur on Thursday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

According to police, 24 fire tenders were deployed to combat the flames, which took seven hours to extinguish. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Authorities evacuated nearby residents and cut off power supply as a precaution. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Murlipura Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Kuril.

(With inputs from agencies.)

