Kashmir's Snow-Capped Spectacle: A Weather Drama Unfolds

Kashmir's higher regions saw fresh snowfall, including Gulmarg and Gurez, leading to school closures due to avalanche threats. Plains like Srinagar experienced heavy rains. The Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain and snow in higher areas until Sunday, with weather improvements expected thereafter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir witnessed a dramatic weather shift as higher regions received fresh snowfall. Gulmarg, a renowned ski resort, along with Gurez in Bandipora, experienced a snowy transformation that started overnight and continued into the morning.

The plains, including the region's capital Srinagar, faced moderate to heavy rainfalls, causing disruptions and prompting safety measures. Authorities have temporarily shut schools in Gurez until March 15 due to potential avalanche threats caused by the heavy snowfall.

The Meteorological Department has predicted the continuation of light to moderate rain across various locations, with snow anticipated in higher terrains until Sunday morning. An improvement in weather conditions is expected afterward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

