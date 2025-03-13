Kashmir's Snow-Capped Spectacle: A Weather Drama Unfolds
Kashmir's higher regions saw fresh snowfall, including Gulmarg and Gurez, leading to school closures due to avalanche threats. Plains like Srinagar experienced heavy rains. The Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain and snow in higher areas until Sunday, with weather improvements expected thereafter.
- Country:
- India
Kashmir witnessed a dramatic weather shift as higher regions received fresh snowfall. Gulmarg, a renowned ski resort, along with Gurez in Bandipora, experienced a snowy transformation that started overnight and continued into the morning.
The plains, including the region's capital Srinagar, faced moderate to heavy rainfalls, causing disruptions and prompting safety measures. Authorities have temporarily shut schools in Gurez until March 15 due to potential avalanche threats caused by the heavy snowfall.
The Meteorological Department has predicted the continuation of light to moderate rain across various locations, with snow anticipated in higher terrains until Sunday morning. An improvement in weather conditions is expected afterward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Strategic Play Amid Geopolitical Tension
Child Reunification Efforts Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine: Post-war reconstruction set to cost $524 billion
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs Over Russian Drone Assault
Three Years of War in Ukraine: A Nation in Crisis and the Urgent Need for Humanitarian Aid