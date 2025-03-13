Left Menu

Tragedy in Chipinge: Dam Collapse Claims Young Lives in Eastern Zimbabwe

A tragic dam collapse in eastern Zimbabwe's Chipinge district resulted in the deaths of five children, prompting a search for two missing youngsters. The disaster, following heavy rains, saw water damage to local villages and agriculture. Rescue efforts involve local agencies and the community.

  • Zimbabwe

A devastating incident in eastern Zimbabwe saw the collapse of a dam, leading to the tragic death of five children in the Chipinge district. Rescuers are currently engaged in a desperate search for two other missing minors, as reported by the nation's disaster management agency on Thursday.

The disaster unfolded after continuous heavy rainfalls over the past weeks breached the dam's walls at a local farm on Sunday. Initially, officials confirmed the deaths of a four-year-old girl, who was with her mother at the time, and a 30-year-old man. The mother survived the incident.

The Civil Protection Unit has continued efforts alongside local police and community teams to locate the missing children, as water surges have also caused substantial damage to village infrastructure and agriculture in the downstream area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

