Global Displacement Crisis: Aid Cuts Worsen Refugee Plight

The Danish Refugee Council warns of 6.7 million more people being displaced globally as key donor aid cuts from the U.S. and others come into effect. The organization stresses that these figures represent real families in crisis, seeking basic necessities, with Sudan and Myanmar facing significant impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:30 IST
The Danish Refugee Council has sounded the alarm, predicting an increase of 6.7 million newly displaced individuals worldwide by the end of next year. This news arrives as major donor countries, including the United States, reduce their foreign aid expenditures, adding pressure to already strained humanitarian efforts.

According to the U.N. refugee agency, the global count of forcibly displaced individuals surpassed 117 million. These statistics represent real people—families forced from their homes, desperately seeking water, food, and shelter, emphasized the Danish Refugee Council's secretary general, Charlotte Slente.

An AI-driven analysis identifies security, political, and economic factors as key contributors to the ongoing crisis. Sudan and Myanmar are among the most affected, with significant displacement expected. The aid cuts, notably from the U.S., are already impacting refugee support, shuttering essential programs and leaving millions vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

