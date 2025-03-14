Left Menu

Weather Chaos in Eastern Rajasthan: Rain, Hailstorms, and a Tragic Accident

Eastern Rajasthan experienced light rainfall and hailstorms, leading to decreased temperatures in certain areas. Tragically, a father died and his sons were injured when an electricity pole fell on them during a storm in Bharatpur.

Updated: 14-03-2025 17:22 IST
Eastern Rajasthan witnessed a shift in weather patterns with light rain and hailstorms in certain regions, causing temperatures to drop by one to three degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department reported rainfall in specific locations, including 12 mm in Weir of Bharatpur and 9 mm in various other districts. Moreover, several areas like Chomu and Kotputli-Behror experienced hailstorms.

A severe storm claimed a life in Bharatpur when an electricity pole fell on a family riding a bike, resulting in the father's death and serious injuries to his two sons on the Nadbai-Halena road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

