Oaxaca Shaken: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Mexico

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Oaxaca, Mexico, prompting seismic alarms in Mexico City. The quake, with an epicenter near San Miguel Achiutla, occurred at a depth of 64 km. No significant damage was reported, though emergency protocols were activated by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, according to authorities and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Friday evening.

The earthquake's epicenter was located near San Miguel Achiutla at a depth of 64 km, the USGS reported. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced via social media platform X that there were no reported damages, while Oaxaca's governor confirmed activation of emergency protocols.

The tremor set off seismic alarms in Mexico City, causing residents to briefly evacuate their homes and gather in the streets before returning safely as the threat diminished.

