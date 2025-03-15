Left Menu

BJP Fights for Shopkeepers' Rehabilitation Amid Flyover Construction

The BJP in Jammu demands proper rehabilitation for 39 shopkeepers facing displacement due to a flyover construction, despite previous assurances. MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Narinder Singh advocated for alternative land, while Bharat Bhushan raised safety concerns after accidents in Kathua. Ongoing weather issues affecting Ramban district were also discussed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu on Saturday called for proper rehabilitation of 39 shopkeepers who are on the verge of losing their business premises due to the construction of a new flyover from Kunjwani to Satwari. This demand was raised by BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Narinder Singh in the legislative assembly.

The shopkeepers had been assured of alternative land before the flyover construction began, but they were served eviction notices instead. Despite this, the legislative assembly's speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, emphasized that the Question Hour must proceed, temporarily sidelining the issue.

BJP MLA Bharat Bhushan also highlighted recent accidents in his constituency involving dumper trucks, seeking a ban and compensation for victims' families. Additionally, continuous rain and snowfall in the Ramban district disrupted roads and power supplies, prompting further demands for governmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

