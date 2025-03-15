Glacial Justice: Peruvian Farmer Fights for Accountability in Global Warming

In northern Peru's high Andes, morning sun casts light over the majestic Cordillera Blanca glaciers towering above Huaraz, a scene disrupted by concern over potential meltwater floods.

This originates from a global legal battle involving local farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya against German energy giant RWE. Lliuya alleges RWE's greenhouse gas emissions significantly contribute to climate change, accelerating glacier melt and increasing flood risks, prompting him to seek financial accountability.

Lawyers for Lliuya will argue RWE is responsible for 0.5% of worldwide emissions at the Higher Regional Court of Hamm in Germany, believing responsibility should extend to mitigation costs. Whereas RWE disputes the claim, perceiving the legal strategy as flawed socio-politically. Regardless of the outcome, the trial stands to influence future climate litigation.

