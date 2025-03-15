Left Menu

Launch of Metro-Desk: Transforming Transit Spaces into Business Hubs

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will inaugurate Metro-Desk, a unique co-working space at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station. This initiative is designed to support professionals and entrepreneurs with modern amenities, offering a business-friendly environment within the Namo Bharat transit network.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced plans to open Metro-Desk, an innovative co-working space, at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station. This initiative aims to transform typically underutilized transit spaces into productive business hubs.

Metro-Desk will be located in the station's concourse area, offering 42 open workstations, 11 private cabins, and two meeting rooms. The space is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, primarily catering to those in Ghaziabad and nearby areas. This facility is well-equipped with high-speed internet, plug-and-play workstations, and other modern amenities to enhance productivity.

Strategically positioned at Meerut Tiraha Mor along the Ghaziabad-Meerut route, the station benefits from heavy foot traffic and proximity to Shahid Sthal Delhi Metro Station. The project will also feature smart access, digital platforms for reservations, video conferencing setups, and reliable connectivity, making it ideal for reducing commute times and increasing accessibility for users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

