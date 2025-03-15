Deadly Storms Bring Tornadoes and Wildfires Across the US

At least 16 individuals have lost their lives as a massive storm system wreaks havoc across a significant part of the US, resulting in extensive damage and loss.

In Missouri, ten fatalities have been confirmed due to a tornado outbreak, while Arkansas reports three deaths and numerous injuries. Across 16 counties in Arkansas, significant damage to homes and businesses has been recorded, with interrupted power supplies as power lines crumble under the storm's wrath.

Compounding the devastation, wildfires fueled by high winds have ignited in Texas, Oklahoma, and other states, prompting evacuations and further straining emergency services. As the storm's rage continues, residents brace for more challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)