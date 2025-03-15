Left Menu

Deadly Storms Bring Tornadoes and Wildfires Across the US

Severe storms, including tornado outbreaks, have caused 16 fatalities across the US, with Missouri and Arkansas among the hardest-hit states. Along with the violent weather, wildfires have sparked in multiple states, leading to widespread damage and power outages affecting thousands of residents.

Updated: 15-03-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 16 individuals have lost their lives as a massive storm system wreaks havoc across a significant part of the US, resulting in extensive damage and loss.

In Missouri, ten fatalities have been confirmed due to a tornado outbreak, while Arkansas reports three deaths and numerous injuries. Across 16 counties in Arkansas, significant damage to homes and businesses has been recorded, with interrupted power supplies as power lines crumble under the storm's wrath.

Compounding the devastation, wildfires fueled by high winds have ignited in Texas, Oklahoma, and other states, prompting evacuations and further straining emergency services. As the storm's rage continues, residents brace for more challenges ahead.



