Dhanbad Students' Tragic Plunge: Sikkim Gorge Incident
Ten IIT (ISM) Dhanbad students were injured when their vehicle fell into a 100-foot gorge in Sikkim's Mangan district. The Saturday night accident, caused by the driver losing control, left three students in serious condition and sent to a hospital in Gangtok.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:42 IST
Ten students from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad sustained injuries after their vehicle plummeted into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Sikkim's Mangan district, local police reported on Sunday.
The accident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday, near Pakshep in Forest Dara, as the students were en route from Lachung to Gangtok. Authorities revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the mishap.
Among the injured were four female students. Three of the victims, whose conditions were serious, were transferred to a hospital in Gangtok, while others received medical attention in Mangan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
