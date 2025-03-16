Delhi's Bold Initiative: A Breath of Fresh Air for the Capital
The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has unveiled a comprehensive campaign targeting air pollution. Key initiatives include dust reduction, traffic management, and public transport enhancement, with an emphasis on sustainable solutions. The government aims for a cleaner, healthier future for Delhi's residents.
Delhi is set to undergo a transformation as the government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, launches an aggressive campaign to combat air pollution. Central to the plan are reducing dust, managing traffic congestion, and ramping up public transport systems.
Chief Minister Gupta called attention to the city's commitment to improving air quality through scientific and sustainable practices. This includes measures like mechanized sweeping and water sprinkling on the Ring Road and strict dust control at construction sites.
In an ambitious drive to create green corridors, agencies have been ordered to plant trees along roads. Simultaneously, efforts to decongest traffic at 250 identified bottlenecks are underway, with plans to improve public transit routes and real-time bus monitoring to shift reliance from private vehicles.
