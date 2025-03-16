Delhi's Bold Initiative: A Breath of Fresh Air for the Capital

Delhi is set to undergo a transformation as the government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, launches an aggressive campaign to combat air pollution. Central to the plan are reducing dust, managing traffic congestion, and ramping up public transport systems.

Chief Minister Gupta called attention to the city's commitment to improving air quality through scientific and sustainable practices. This includes measures like mechanized sweeping and water sprinkling on the Ring Road and strict dust control at construction sites.

In an ambitious drive to create green corridors, agencies have been ordered to plant trees along roads. Simultaneously, efforts to decongest traffic at 250 identified bottlenecks are underway, with plans to improve public transit routes and real-time bus monitoring to shift reliance from private vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)