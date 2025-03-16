Left Menu

Devastating Tornadoes and Storms Wreak Havoc Across Central and Southern US

A series of intense tornadoes and storms devastated central and southern US states, claiming at least 32 lives and destroying homes, schools, and infrastructure. Authorities have declared states of emergency, and residents are grappling with extensive damage from violent weather conditions, including dust storms, high winds, and blizzards.

Violent tornadoes and high winds wreaked havoc on homes, schools, and vehicles across central and southern US states, leading to at least 32 fatalities. The devastation began Friday night as the monstrous storm ripped through Missouri, leaving residents like Dakota Henderson and officials to recover bodies and rescue survivors from the debris.

Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia declared states of emergency amid reports of fatalities and missing persons. Governors and local officials issued warnings as the storm moved eastward, prompting prayers and coordinated rescue efforts. Kansas highways experienced deadly crashes due to dust storms, emphasizing the storm's widespread and lethal impact across the region.

Communities in Oklahoma faced evacuations, fires, and significant property damage. Blizzard warnings were issued in northern areas, while conditions in places like Mississippi remained perilous. Eyewitnesses recounted the catastrophic destruction, with viral images documenting the aftermath, as the extreme weather continued its path of devastation.

