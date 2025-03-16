Unleashed Fury: Tornadoes and Dust Storms Devastate US

Severe tornadoes and dust storms have pummeled parts of the US, resulting in at least 35 fatalities and widespread destruction. National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Snell indicated ongoing tornado watches for the Carolinas, east Georgia, and northern Florida on Sunday morning, primarily due to damaging wind threats.

The storm persisted, impacting regions from the upper Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, as a cold front slowly moved across the country. This dynamic system's intensity led to a rare 'high risk' label from forecasters, although experts note such extremes are not unusual in March.

Communities like Troy, Alabama, are grappling with the aftermath, as parks officials reported significant damage to a recreation center sheltering over 200 people, albeit without injuries. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue to unfold, especially in affected areas like Missouri, where scattered twisters claimed at least a dozen lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)