Chandrayaan-5: A Giant Leap for India's Lunar Explorations

The Indian government has given the green light to the Chandrayaan-5 mission, an ambitious undertaking by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to further explore the Moon, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced recently.

Celebrating his appointment as the new Chairman of ISRO, Narayanan highlighted the mission's objective to deploy a much heavier 250 kg rover, a significant increase from the 25 kg rover used in previous missions, to study the Moon's surface in greater detail.

ISRO's future plans include collaborations with Japan for Chandrayaan-5 and the launch of India's own Space Station, alongside the continuation of projects like Gaganyaan, bolstering India's prominent status in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)