Chandrayaan-5: A Giant Leap for India's Lunar Explorations
The Indian government has approved the Chandrayaan-5 mission, featuring a 250 kg lunar rover, as announced by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The mission follows the success of Chandrayaan-3 and aims to further lunar surface studies. Future collaborations with Japan and the establishment of India's own space station are in ISRO's pipeline.
The Indian government has given the green light to the Chandrayaan-5 mission, an ambitious undertaking by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to further explore the Moon, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced recently.
Celebrating his appointment as the new Chairman of ISRO, Narayanan highlighted the mission's objective to deploy a much heavier 250 kg rover, a significant increase from the 25 kg rover used in previous missions, to study the Moon's surface in greater detail.
ISRO's future plans include collaborations with Japan for Chandrayaan-5 and the launch of India's own Space Station, alongside the continuation of projects like Gaganyaan, bolstering India's prominent status in space exploration.
