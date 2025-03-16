Left Menu

Chandrayaan-5: A Giant Leap for India's Lunar Explorations

The Indian government has approved the Chandrayaan-5 mission, featuring a 250 kg lunar rover, as announced by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The mission follows the success of Chandrayaan-3 and aims to further lunar surface studies. Future collaborations with Japan and the establishment of India's own space station are in ISRO's pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:00 IST
Chandrayaan-5: A Giant Leap for India's Lunar Explorations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has given the green light to the Chandrayaan-5 mission, an ambitious undertaking by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to further explore the Moon, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced recently.

Celebrating his appointment as the new Chairman of ISRO, Narayanan highlighted the mission's objective to deploy a much heavier 250 kg rover, a significant increase from the 25 kg rover used in previous missions, to study the Moon's surface in greater detail.

ISRO's future plans include collaborations with Japan for Chandrayaan-5 and the launch of India's own Space Station, alongside the continuation of projects like Gaganyaan, bolstering India's prominent status in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025