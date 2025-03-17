Left Menu

SpaceX Crew Swap at the ISS: Changing of the Space Guard

A SpaceX crew capsule delivered replacements for two stuck NASA astronauts at the International Space Station. The new crew, from the US, Japan, and Russia, will take over the duties while the stranded astronauts, Wilmore and Williams, prepare to return to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:01 IST
SpaceX Crew Swap at the ISS: Changing of the Space Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A SpaceX crew capsule successfully reached the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering much-anticipated replacements for two NASA astronauts who had been stuck there.

The new crew members, hailing from the US, Japan, and Russia, are set to familiarize themselves with the station, guided by veterans Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have endured an unexpectedly extended mission.

The delay arose after the Boeing Starliner faced numerous technical issues, prompting NASA to leave the astronauts aboard the station until a suitable replacement vessel was available. With the new SpaceX crew's arrival, their return is now set for early next week, pending favorable weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025