SpaceX Crew Swap at the ISS: Changing of the Space Guard
A SpaceX crew capsule delivered replacements for two stuck NASA astronauts at the International Space Station. The new crew, from the US, Japan, and Russia, will take over the duties while the stranded astronauts, Wilmore and Williams, prepare to return to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay.
A SpaceX crew capsule successfully reached the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering much-anticipated replacements for two NASA astronauts who had been stuck there.
The new crew members, hailing from the US, Japan, and Russia, are set to familiarize themselves with the station, guided by veterans Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have endured an unexpectedly extended mission.
The delay arose after the Boeing Starliner faced numerous technical issues, prompting NASA to leave the astronauts aboard the station until a suitable replacement vessel was available. With the new SpaceX crew's arrival, their return is now set for early next week, pending favorable weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stuck in Space: NASA Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission
Countdown to Earth: Astronauts' Anticipated Return After Nine Months in Space
SpaceX's Crew-10 Mission: The Astronauts' Homecoming
SpaceX Launch Scrubbed: Delays and Tensions Amid Astronauts' Return
NASA Astronauts Set to Return after 9-Month Stranded ISS Saga