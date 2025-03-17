Left Menu

Dramatic Capture of Injured Tiger in Vandiperiyar

An injured tiger, which had been causing panic in the Granby estate area of Vandiperiyar, was finally tranquilized and captured after days of effort by a dedicated team of wildlife personnel. The tiger, which had strayed from nearby forests, had killed domestic animals prompting a swift response using drones and sniffer dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki(Ker) | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An injured tiger that had terrorized residents in the Granby estate area of Vandiperiyar was successfully tranquilized and captured after a prolonged operation. The mission, undertaken by a special team of wildlife personnel, ended the days-long panic that had gripped locals.

The tiger, which had strayed from nearby forests, was responsible for the deaths of several domestic animals, leading to heightened fear in the community. While officials initially struggled to locate the animal, they were confident it would not travel far due to a severe injury.

Utilizing sniffer dogs and drones, authorities narrowed down the tiger's location. Television footage captured moments of tension as the team closed in on the tiger, ultimately tranquilizing it in a nearby tea estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

