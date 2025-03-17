Ajmera Realty Bags Major Redevelopment Project in Mumbai

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has been awarded a significant redevelopment project in Mumbai, which is projected to generate a revenue of Rs 320 crore.

The company announced on Monday through a regulatory filing that it will be responsible for redeveloping Ascot Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Andheri West, covering a land area of 2,319 square meters.

This project, part of the company's strategy to enhance urban spaces through strategic redevelopment, is expected to yield approximately 71,300 square feet of carpet area.

