Shivkumar Kalyanaraman Takes Helm as CEO of India's Premier Research Foundation

Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, previously a leading executive at Microsoft, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the leading research funding agency in India, particularly focused on university research. His appointment marks a new era for the organization seeking to enhance research and innovation in the nation.

Having taken over from Abhay Karandikar, the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, who served as interim CEO, Kalyanaraman assumed his new role on Monday. He brings a wealth of experience from his former role as Chief Technology Officer for the Energy Industry in Asia at Microsoft.

Kalyanaraman's mission at ANRF will be to cultivate and promote research and development across India's universities, research centers, and industry collaborations. With an eye on strategic direction from the National Education Policy, ANRF aims to drive scientific research through meaningful partnerships and contributions from industries and governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)