Academic Excellence Shines at the 63rd Convocation of ICAR-IARI, New Delhi

The 63rd Convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI), New Delhi, commenced with great enthusiasm and academic fervor, marking a significant event in the field of agricultural research and education. The event showcased cutting-edge research and innovative breakthroughs by postgraduate students (M.Sc./M.Tech.) across multiple disciplines within agricultural sciences.

As part of the convocation proceedings, the highly anticipated Postgraduate Student Research Presentations were held, wherein scholars presented the salient findings of their research. These presentations aimed to compete for the IARI Merit Medals and the prestigious Best Student of the Year Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to agricultural advancements.

Diverse Disciplines Represented in Research Presentations

The research presentations encompassed a wide array of disciplines, including but not limited to:

Agricultural Chemicals

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Engineering

Agricultural Extension

Agricultural Physics

Agronomy

Biochemistry

Bioinformatics

Entomology

Environmental Sciences

Floriculture & Landscaping

Fruit Science

Genetics and Plant Breeding

Microbiology

Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

Plant Genetic Resources

Plant Pathology

Plant Physiology

Seed Science & Technology

Soil Science

Vegetable Science

The presentations provided an insightful glimpse into innovative methodologies, cutting-edge technologies, and the latest trends shaping agricultural science.

Key Research Themes Explored in Presentations

Students delved into groundbreaking research areas, addressing key challenges in agriculture while introducing novel solutions. Some of the major research themes included:

Glyphosate Residues in NCR Waters & Soil Sorption Behavior: Assessing the status of glyphosate residues in the National Capital Region’s water bodies and understanding its interaction with soil for sustainable land management. Gender-Based Study on Paddy Farmers’ Varietal Adoption & Value Addition: Analyzing the role of gender in varietal preferences and value addition by paddy farmers in stress-prone regions of Odisha. Ergonomic Assessment of Powered Cylindrical Lawn Mower: Evaluating the efficiency, safety, and human effort required in operating modern powered lawn mowers. Rural Women Leadership in Climate Change Adaptation & Sustainable Livelihoods: Examining how women-led initiatives contribute to climate resilience and sustainable agricultural practices. Drone-Based Water Stress Monitoring in Wheat: Implementing drone technology to assess water stress in wheat crops under varying irrigation and nitrogen conditions. Yield Gap Analysis in Rice Using Bio-Physical Modeling: Studying rice productivity gaps in hilly ecosystems and nitrogen management strategies for improved yield. Development of Glucose Nano-Sensors: Advancing nano-sensor technology for predicting glycemic response in agricultural products. Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) for SNP-Trait Associations: Integrating GWAS tools with high-throughput phenotyping to identify genetic markers linked to crop improvement. AI-Based Identification of Agriculturally Important Insects in Cruciferous Crops: Leveraging artificial intelligence for precise identification of beneficial and harmful insects in Brassicaceae crops. Biosurfactants & Hydrocarbon Degradation in Soils: Investigating how microbial biosurfactants influence hydrocarbon degradation across different soil types. Screening of Marigold Genotypes Against Alternaria Leaf Spot: Assessing marigold genotypes (Tagetes spp.) for disease resistance under controlled and field conditions. Nut & Food Quality Assessment in Walnut Genotypes: Exploring the biochemical and nutritional properties of selected walnut varieties. Genetic Variability & Molecular Analysis of Folate in Maize Kernels: Identifying genetic diversity in maize for enhanced folate content, crucial for human nutrition. Bacterial Exopolysaccharides for Plant Growth Promotion: Understanding the role of bacterial secretions in improving soil fertility and plant health. Biocontrol Potential of Bacillus thuringiensis: Characterizing chitinase genes and antifungal activity in Bacillus thuringiensis strains from different agroclimatic zones of India. Nutritional & Molecular Diversity in Ridge Gourd (Luffa acutangula): Deciphering genetic traits influencing nutrition and growth characteristics in ridge gourd. Tomato Shoe-String Disease Management Using dsRNA: Characterizing viral strains affecting tomato plants and exploring RNA-based biocontrol measures. Management of Karnal Bunt Disease in Wheat: Studying Tilletia indica infections, assessing biocontrol agents, and identifying disease-resistant wheat varieties. Physiological & Biochemical Responses of Common Bean Under Stress: Evaluating drought and heat stress tolerance in common bean genotypes during reproductive growth stages. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) for Seed Vigor Prediction in Rapeseed & Mustard: Utilizing advanced spectroscopy techniques to determine seed quality and germination potential. Impact of Natural Farming on Carbon Fractions & Soil Health: Assessing the effect of natural farming practices on carbon sequestration and soil fertility in rice-maize cropping systems. Genetic Diversity in Brinjal for Fusarium Resistance: Identifying genetic resistance against Fusarium oxysporum in eggplant genotypes.

Encouragement from the Jury & Academic Leadership

The Chairman and esteemed jury members lauded the exceptional quality of postgraduate research and encouraged students to continue producing high-quality scientific contributions for the advancement of agricultural sciences. Their insights and feedback provided a valuable roadmap for young researchers to align their work with national and global agricultural priorities.

The session was meticulously convened by Dr. Anil Dahuja, Professor, Division of Biochemistry, and co-convened by Dr. Atul Kumar, Associate Dean (PG) at ICAR-IARI.

The session was chaired by Dr. B.M. Prasanna, a distinguished scientist at CIMMYT and Regional Director, CIMMYT-Asia, NASC Complex, New Delhi.

The esteemed jury panel included:

Dr. J.P. Sharma , Former Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu & Former Joint Director (Extension), ICAR-IARI

, Former Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu & Former Joint Director (Extension), ICAR-IARI Dr. R.K. Jain , Former Dean & Joint Director (Education), ICAR-IARI

, Former Dean & Joint Director (Education), ICAR-IARI Dr. Bimlesh Mann , ADG (EP & HS), ICAR, New Delhi

, ADG (EP & HS), ICAR, New Delhi Dr. V.B. Patel , ADG (Fruits & Plantation Crops), ICAR, New Delhi

, ADG (Fruits & Plantation Crops), ICAR, New Delhi Dr. S.K. Sharma, ADG (HRM), ICAR, New Delhi

The 63rd Convocation of ICAR-IARI reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to excellence in agricultural education and research. The event underscored the role of young scientists in shaping the future of sustainable agriculture, fostering innovation, and addressing global food security challenges. With a strong emphasis on technology-driven, environmentally sustainable, and farmer-centric solutions, the research presented at the convocation sets a strong foundation for the next generation of agricultural advancements.

The presentations concluded with a resounding commitment from students and faculty to continue pushing the frontiers of knowledge in agricultural sciences, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of global agricultural research and innovation.