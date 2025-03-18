Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Developments in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the helm, has made significant strides in developing Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital city. Key approvals were granted for land allocations, the execution of development projects, and the provision of free electricity to local weavers.

Major decisions included empowering the Capital Region Development Authority commissioner to manage projects valued at over Rs 22,607 crore and greenlighting financial projects for the Amaravati Development Corporation totaling Rs 15,095 crore. These initiatives involve collaborations with entities like the World Bank and ADB.

Additional cabinet approvals addressed investments cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board, a sub-categorization report for Scheduled Castes, and a proposal to rename YSR District. The move underscores the administration's broader ambition to drive growth and inclusivity within the state.

